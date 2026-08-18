Assam introduces mandatory registration for coaching institutes with more than 50 students

The Assam Cabinet has approved the enactment of the Assam Private Coaching Institutes (Control and Student Mental Health Safeguard) Rules, 2026, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Under the new framework, private coaching institutes enrolling 50 or more students will be required to obtain mandatory registration. The District Commissioner of the respective district will serve as the competent authority for implementing the registration framework.

According to the Chief Minister, registered institutes will be required to renew their registration annually and submit infrastructure safety certificates as part of the compliance process.

The rules also mandate adherence to prescribed student mental health safeguards and infrastructure standards under the National Building Code (NBC) and applicable AICTE and UGC norms.

Coaching institutes will further be required to provide proof of engagement of a qualified counsellor to support students' mental health and well-being.

The measures are aimed at establishing regulatory standards for private coaching institutes while strengthening safety, infrastructure and mental health safeguards for students.