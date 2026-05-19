Assam introduces penalty for delayed pension processing, CM stresses dignity for retirees

The Assam government has introduced a penalty mechanism against officials responsible for delays in processing pension cases, in a move aimed at ensuring timely disbursal of pensions to retired employees.

Announcing the decision, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said retired government employees have played a major role in the state’s development and deserve timely pension benefits with “respect and dignity.”

“Our retired employees have contributed richly to Assam’s progress. It is their right to receive a timely pension. To achieve this, we're enforcing an accountability framework, which also imposes a penalty on those responsible for delays,” the Chief Minister stated.

According to a notification issued by the Administrative Reforms Training Pension and Public Grievances Department Assam, penalties will now be imposed on Heads of Offices (HOOs) if pension cases are found to be delayed beyond the timelines prescribed by the government.

Under the new provisions, a monthly list of delayed pension cases will be generated through the Kritagyata portal and shared with concerned departments, District Commissioners and senior officials.

The notification stated that financial recovery will be made at the rate of Rs 250 per day, subject to a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000, from officials found responsible at different stages of pension processing. The amount will be deducted directly from salary bills through the FinAssam portal.

The government has directed Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) to ensure implementation of the recovery process and furnish details of such deductions to the department concerned.

The order, which came into immediate effect, has been issued to strengthen accountability and ensure strict adherence to pension processing timelines.

The latest move also reinforces earlier government instructions issued in 2003, which required departments to initiate pension procedures two years before retirement and submit completed pension papers at least six months prior to the date of superannuation.

The earlier office memorandum had highlighted the hardships faced by retired employees due to delays in receiving pension and warned that administrative lapses could make the government liable for interest payments and disciplinary action against responsible officials.