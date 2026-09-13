Assam introduces Rs 250-per-day penalty for unjustified pension delays

The Assam government has reiterated that timely receipt of pension is a rightful entitlement of every retired employee, while introducing stringent measures to prevent unnecessary delays in pension processing and disbursement.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government has taken measures aimed at ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the pension process.

As per the new provision, an official responsible for an undue delay in processing a pension case may face a penalty of Rs 250 per day, subject to a maximum penalty of Rs 5,000.

The penalty is also linked to the official’s salary, with the amount to be recovered through automatic salary deduction in cases of delayed processing attributable to the concerned official.

The government’s move is aimed at making officials accountable for unnecessary delays and ensuring that retired employees receive their pension benefits within the stipulated time.

Reiterating the principle that “Pension is a right, not a favour,” the initiative seeks to strengthen administrative efficiency while reducing hardships faced by retired government employees awaiting their legitimate dues.