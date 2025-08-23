Assam introduces Santali lessons in Ol Chiki script across schools

In a landmark step towards preserving indigenous languages, the Assam government has officially introduced Santali as a medium of instruction in schools, using the Ol Chiki script. The initiative was formally inaugurated by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu at Tilkai Majhi Primary School in Udalguri, where textbooks written in Ol Chiki were distributed among students.



“This marks the beginning of teaching in Santali. Children from Santali-speaking communities will now be able to learn in their own language, which is vital for both education and culture,” Minister Pegu said while launching the program.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed the move, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting indigenous culture. “Our government is consistently working to promote our indigenous languages and cultures. The textbooks in Ol Chiki will not only enable children to learn in their own language but also help preserve it for future generations,” Sarma stated.



The initiative stems from a 2023 Assam Cabinet decision aimed at strengthening the cultural identity of the Santali-speaking population. The Ol Chiki script, developed by Pandit Raghunath Murmu in 1925, remains a powerful cultural symbol for the Santal people. Its adoption in Assam’s education system is expected to boost literacy and empower Santali-speaking children and adults to read and write in their mother tongue.