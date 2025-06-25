Assam introduces sign language as elective subject in Class XI; 70 students enrolled

In a significant step towards fostering inclusive education, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced the introduction of Indian Sign Language as an elective subject for Class XI students in the state.

The initiative aims to benefit students with hearing impairments while also opening new career and learning opportunities for youth interested in inclusive communication and accessibility.



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"In Assam, we have introduced Sign Language as an Elective subject in Class XI. This will benefit students with hearing issues and open up new opportunities for youth," CM Sarma posted on social media.

According to the government, 70 students have already enrolled in the elective course this academic year, marking a promising start to the initiative.

The move aligns with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on equity and inclusion in education, and reflects Assam’s commitment to creating accessible learning environments for all learners.