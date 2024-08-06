The Assam government has taken a significant step towards preserving indigenous languages by introducing a new Tai language textbook for higher secondary students. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu unveiled "Lit Khaam: Tai Textbook For H.S. 2nd Year" during a ceremony in Dhemaji.

The textbook, prepared by the Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha, will support the state's recent decision to include Tai as an elective subject for willing students under the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).

Minister Pegu announced the development on social media, highlighting the government's efforts to promote indigenous languages in education.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reinforced the government's commitment, stating, "Our Govt is committed to the use and promotion of our indigenous languages by the next generation and is enabling education in mediums such as Tai language to ensure that this beautiful language sustains for years to come."