Assam to enhance the safety and security of tourists by introducing "tourist police." This decision comes as the number of visitors to the state has significantly increased post-Covid last year. The state tourism department plans to establish tourist police units, stations and other necessary infrastructure to ensure the well-being of tourists.

The introduction of the "tourist police" scheme was included in the new Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024 recently passed by the state assembly. This move aims to provide a proper framework for the tourism sector requiring every accommodation facility to register with the tourism department according to a senior official.

Several other states in India including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh, have already implemented tourist police.

While the implementation is in its initial stage in Assam, the official assured that it will be put into action soon. The tourist police will inspect various tourist places and ensure a safe and secure environment for visitors.

The tourist police scheme was first introduced in the country in 2022, following directives from the Union Ministry of Tourism to all states and Union territories. This initiative involves collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) to create standard operating procedures, design training programs, and recommend uniforms for tourist police officers.