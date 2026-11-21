The Assam government has invited applications for the Yuva Lekhak Sanman to encourage young literary talent across the state, offering financial assistance of ₹25,000 along with a citation.

Permanent residents of Assam aged 40 years or below are eligible to apply. Applicants must have published literary works or translations in Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi or any indigenous language of Assam.

Application forms are available on the Publication Board Assam website, and completed forms must be submitted to the Publication Board Assam office at Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21.

The last date for submission of applications is December 5, 2026.

The initiative aims to recognise and encourage emerging writers while promoting literary creativity and diversity across Assam's languages.