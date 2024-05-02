In a recent development in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting case, over Rs 62 lakh have been recovered from one Nikhil Agarwal, a resident of Tinsukia town on May 2.

Rs 62,80,000 lakh in cash was seized following a lead provided by the accused involved in the betting racket.

Further, the Income Tax authorities have been duly informed and are set to launch their own investigation into the matter.

In a massive crackdown against IPL gamblers in Tinsukia, Assam, one person, alleged to be the mastermind was arrested with Rs 5 lakh.

The arrested individual, Bikash Beria, was apprehended from his residence at Manav Kalyan in Tinsukia on the morning of April 26.



Also Read: Assam: IPL betting crackdown in Tinsukia leads to arrest of alleged mastermind Bikash Beria, Rs 5 lakh seized

The operation was carried out by a team of Tinsukia police, including senior officials of the Tinsukia police station. Beria, currently under detention at Tinsukia Sadar police station, was interrogated by the police.

The operation was spearheaded by Tinsukia's DSP Pulakesh Rabha and Sadar Police Station OC Paragjyoti Buragohain. Further operations against several other gamblers are expected in the coming days.

Meanwhile, attempts are being made to ascertain further linkages into the incident as interrogation continues.