Dibrugarh Police has picked up three persons suspected to be involved in the incident that took place on May 29 where police personnel were attacked during the raid.

As informed by Bitul Chetia, Additional Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Police received some information regarding betting during the IPL match last Monday. Accordingly, a police team raided the premises at Santipara, Dibrugarh and found a few people with mobile phones.

The police tried to seize the mobile phone and bring the people to the Police station for further investigation. But the people didn't cooperate with the police and managed to flee. In the process, one policeperson sustained minor injuries. 15 -20 people are suspected to be involved in the incident. Police have got some video footage. Police will take action as per law, he further stated.

Also Read: IPL Betting Crackdown: Police personnel attacked during raid in Dibrugarh

Police have registered a case bearing Dibrugarh Police station case no. 301/23 under sections 143/147/149/353/333 IPC R/w section 14, 15 Assam Games and Betting Act, 1970.

Earlier, two individuals, Gautam Roy and Rupal Modak, were arrested by the Cachar Police on May 19. The arrests took place during a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad, leading to the disruption of Assam's IPL betting network.

During the operation, law enforcement officials seized crucial evidence from the key operators of the betting network. Items such as a laptop, eight smartphones, and other suspicious materials were confiscated, shedding light on the extensive scale of the illicit gambling activities.