The Tinsukia district court has once again thwarted attempts for bail by IPL gambling figure, Vikas Beria. The Tinsukia Sessions Judge rejected Beria's plea for release, reinforcing the seriousness of the charges against him. This decision follows Beria's initial arrest on April 26.

Despite Beria's repeated attempts to secure freedom, the court's stance remains steadfast. Beria, purportedly the linchpin of an extensive network involved in IPL betting, was apprehended with a substantial sum of Rs 5 lakh at his residence in Manav Kalyan, Tinsukia. The arrest marked the beginning of an intensive investigation led by Tinsukia police officials, aimed at uprooting illegal gambling operations thriving on the cricketing extravaganza.

Earlier on April 30 , the Tinsukia district chief judicial magistrate, for the second time, denied Beria's bail plea, extending his custody for an additional three days. Beria, accompanied by Nikhil Agarwal, was presented before the court, where their pleas were once again rebuffed, leading to their transfer to police custody. This marks the third consecutive extension of Beria's detention, emphasizing the determination of law enforcement to dismantle nefarious gambling syndicates.

Under the supervision of Tinsukia's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pulakesh Rabha and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paragjyoti Buragohain, Beria remains detained at Tinsukia Sadar police station.