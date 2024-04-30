Vikas Beria, a prominent figure in the world of cricket gambling, has been remanded in police custody for an additional three days by the Tinsukia Sessions Judge court. The decision came after Beria's bail application was rejected following the expiry of his initial three-day custody period. Beria was arrested last Friday by the Tinsukia police, sparking a crackdown on illegal gambling activities surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Beria, alleged to be the mastermind behind a network of IPL gambling, was apprehended with Rs 5 lakh at his residence in Manav Kalyan, Tinsukia, on April 26th. The operation was conducted by a team of Tinsukia police officials, including senior personnel from the Tinsukia police station. The arrest was part of a broader initiative to curb illicit gambling practices in the region.

Under the supervision of Tinsukia's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pulakesh Rabha and Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paragjyoti Buragohain, Beria is currently detained at Tinsukia Sadar police station. Police interrogations are ongoing as authorities delve deeper into Beria's alleged involvement in IPL gambling and attempt to uncover further connections.

The arrest of Beria has drawn attention to the widespread influence of cricket gambling in the area, with many individuals reportedly ensnared by Beria's operations. As the investigation progresses, law enforcement agencies anticipate further arrests and crackdowns on other individuals involved in illegal gambling activities.

Efforts are underway to unravel the full extent of Beria's network and identify other perpetrators involved in the illicit gambling racket. Interrogations and investigative procedures are ongoing, signaling the authorities' commitment to uprooting unlawful gambling practices and maintaining the integrity of sports betting regulations.