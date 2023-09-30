In a recent administrative reshuffle within the Assam Police, IPS Harmeet Singh has assumed the charge of the Fire and Emergency Services, while IPS SN Singh assumes the position of Commandant General of Home Guards.

On March 3, 2023, the Assam government initiated a comprehensive restructuring of the Assam Police department. Notably, Special Director General of Police (Communication), Assam, S N Singh, has been transferred and appointed as the Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Assam, effective immediately. He will hold the additional charge of Special Director General of Police (Communication) until further orders.

Simultaneously, K. V. Singh Deo, who previously served as Special Director General of Police, BI (EO), Assam, with additional responsibilities as Special Director General of Police (Prosecution), Assam, has been reassigned as the Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guard, Assam.