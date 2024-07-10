IPS officer Makrand Deouskar has officially taken charge as the Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) Guwahati Frontier, bringing a wealth of experience from his extensive career in policing.

A distinguished member of the 1997 batch of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Deouskar's career spans various key positions. He has served as Superintendent of Police (SP) in multiple districts, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jabalpur range, and has held significant roles including DIG Intelligence, IG Intelligence, IG Hoshangabad zone, IG (CID), and Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Notably, he was the inaugural Police Commissioner of Bhopal under the newly established Commissionerate system in the state.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Deouskar was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2013. He joined the BSF on deputation in February 2024, previously commanding the Rajasthan Frontier of the Border Security Force.

Upon assuming his new role, Deouskar emphasized the critical importance of effective border management to curb crimes along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border.

He also underscored the need to enhance security measures for residents in the border areas. Furthermore, Deouskar highlighted the significance of maintaining amicable relations between the Border Guarding Forces of India and Bangladesh, which is essential for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

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