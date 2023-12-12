Assam cadre IPS officer Anand Mishra has been transferred and appointed as the incharge of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is to look into the cases of violence in strife torn Manipur.

Mishra, who is currently the Superintendent of Police for Assam's Lakhimpur district, will now be the heading the SIT to probe cases of Manipur violence. As per sources, Mishra has been made the SIT incharge as per the directives of Supreme Court. Assam Police Service personnel Randip Kumar Barua has also been included into the SIT. With this, both Mishra and Barua are being transferred to Manipur on an immediate basis.

Noteworthy is that Mishra has been one of the most popular faces in the Assam Police. Prior to Lakhimpur, he was appointed as the SP of Nagaon. His stint at Nagaon was marred by controversy as he was relocated in the aftermath of a firing incident involved the unfortunate shooting of student leader Kirti Kamal Bora by local police during an anti-drug operation.