'The Homecoming and Other Stories', Indrani Baruah's debut book, was launched on the final day of the Jaipur Literary Fest, India's premier and largest literary festival, on January 23.

Indrani Baruah, a senior police officer working in Assam, has compiled a varied collection of stories called 'The Homecoming and Other Stories'. Because they are fictionalised descriptions of events and issues from modern life, the stories stand out and come across as compelling.

The book is a heartwarming collection of short stories that explores various subjects and is inspired by everyday life, especially in the northeast of India.

The stories are extraordinarily emotional and replete with compassion, which gives each character a vivid personality.

Anupama Raju, a noted poet, literary journalist, and translator chaired a session of the Jaipur Literary Festival 2023, dubbed the "biggest literary show in the world," where the book was unveiled.

Published by Rupa, the 196 pages that the stories are spread over make for an engrossing read. Book enthusiasts are sure to adore The Homecoming and Other Stories.

Born and brought up in the small oil town of Digboi in Assam, Indrani Baruah did her schooling at Carmel Digboi. In her schooling days, she was always been able to diligently perform in her studies and was later able to secure the top rank of her batch in English literature at Dibrugarh University.

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