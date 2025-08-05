Assam: Iron pipe allegedly used to bludgeon Dibrugarh businessman to death, recovered

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the brutal murder of Uttam Gogoi, also known as Cheng Kai among the locals, Dibrugarh police have recovered the iron pipe allegedly used as the murder weapon.

The blood-stained iron pipe was retrieved from a drain in Patra Gaon, under the jurisdiction of Barbaruah Police Station, during a coordinated search operation carried out by Barbaruah Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC). Officials confirmed that the recovery was made based on information provided by prime accused Dipjyoti Burhagohain, who was taken to the scene as part of the investigation.

According to police sources, Burhagohain disclosed the location during questioning, enabling the team to trace and recover the murder weapon. Authorities believe this crucial evidence will significantly bolster the prosecution’s case in court.

Senior Superintendent of Police VV Rakesh Reddy said the operation is part of a broader effort to collect all physical evidence related to the gruesome July 25 killing. Further searches are underway to locate additional material that may be linked to the crime.

The murder of 38-year-old businessman Uttam Gogoi, who was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Lahon Gaon, initially appeared to be a case of natural death. However, inconsistencies in the scene — including visible ear injuries and an open umbrella near the body — raised red flags. Subsequent investigation revealed a deeply disturbing premeditated plot.

The case took a shocking turn when police arrested four individuals, including Gogoi’s wife and minor daughter, along with two teenage boys allegedly hired as contract killers. Investigators believe the murder was meticulously planned, with multiple failed attempts made before the fatal assault in July.

Police state that the wife and daughter allegedly paid several lakh rupees and offered gold ornaments to the minors in exchange for executing the killing. One of the accused minors is reportedly a close acquaintance of Gogoi’s daughter, who is a Class 9 student and has allegedly admitted her role in the conspiracy.

The initial claim of a medical emergency was challenged by Gogoi’s brother, who noticed injuries on the body, prompting police to launch a full-scale investigation. The public has since reacted with outrage, demanding swift and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

“This level of cruelty must not be tolerated. We demand justice,” said a resident of Patra Gaon.

As the investigation deepens, authorities continue to pursue leads to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, with the recovered murder weapon expected to play a pivotal role in establishing guilt.