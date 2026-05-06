‘Assam is a laboratory’: Gaurav Gogoi accuses BJP of testing national strategy in state

Assam Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has accused the BJP of using Assam as a “laboratory” to test a larger political strategy for the country, while announcing a major organisational reset for the Congress in the state after its recent electoral setback.

In a statement shared on social media, Gogoi alleged that the BJP’s larger goal was “one country, one party, one people” and claimed the ruling party could not win elections “without abusing the law, occupying institutions or pressuring citizens”.

The Congress MP also questioned the functioning of the country’s election system, alleging that authorities responsible for managing polls were increasingly acting in favour of a political party. He said Congress would continue to “fight against it and stand as the voice of the people”.

At the same time, Gogoi admitted that the Congress had failed to meet public expectations in Assam during the recent elections. “We are sorry for not being able to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam,” he said.

Seeking to signal a fresh political push, Gogoi announced that the party would soon launch a statewide public outreach campaign to gather suggestions from people and strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

Calling it a “fresh start” for the party, he said the Congress aimed to transform itself into the “Congress of the people of Assam” by increasing its engagement with ordinary citizens across the state.

“Congress has always been like an umbrella,” Gogoi said, adding that the party would once again work to become an inclusive platform that protects the interests of all sections of society in Assam.

The Congress leader also outlined the party’s approach towards the BJP-led state government, saying it would cooperate on issues that benefit Assam but would firmly oppose any “injustice and suppression policy”.

Describing the Congress as a “real progressive alternative”, Gogoi said the party intended to position itself as a stronger opposition force capable of addressing the concerns of the people and standing with them whenever the government “shows fear”.