“Assam is different”: Sonu Nigam reflects on special bond with the state ahead of concert in Guwahati

Renowned Bollywood playback singer Sonu Nigam arrived in Guwahati on Saturday, December 13 evening as part of his much-anticipated concert tour, Deewana Tera, and marked the visit with a heartfelt tribute to Assam’s beloved musical icon, Zubeen Garg. Shortly after landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), the singer reflected on his long-standing bond with Garg, describing their association as one deeply rooted in friendship, music, and shared memories.

Recalling his early days with Zubeen Garg in Assam, he spoke of the many moments that continue to remain close to his heart.

The singer also expressed a deep sense of affection and admiration for Assam, noting that the state occupies a special place in his artistic journey. Describing Guwahati audiences as discerning and deeply connected to music, Nigam said performing in Assam is always a unique experience. “Assam is different. Performing here means performing before knowledgeable, music-loving people,” he remarked, adding that he is eagerly looking forward to his upcoming performance in the city.

Sonu Nigam has arrived in Guwahati from Delhi for a two-day visit. His Deewana Tera concert is scheduled to be held on Sunday, December 14 at The Greenwood Resort, where a large turnout of music enthusiasts is expected. The event is part of a nationwide tour that celebrates the singer’s illustrious musical career while strengthening his bond with fans across the country.

With anticipation running high among fans, the Guwahati concert promises to be an evening of nostalgia, melody, and emotional connection—set against the backdrop of Nigam’s enduring relationship with Assam and its people.