Assam is land of Sankar–Madhav, not ‘Sankara–Azan': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 27 linked the debate over Assam’s cultural identity with the strategic significance of the Siliguri Corridor—popularly known as the “Chicken Neck”—asserting that safeguarding the state’s civilisational roots is inseparable from protecting India’s national security in the Northeast.

Rejecting claims that Assam is a land of “Sankara–Azan” syncretism, Sarma said such narratives overlook historical realities and weaken the indigenous cultural foundation of a region that serves as India’s gateway to the Northeast. “Assam is the land of Sankar–Madhav,” he said, invoking the Vaishnavite tradition of Srimanta Sankardeva and Madhavdeva, while cautioning against what he described as selective reinterpretations of history.

The chief minister said the Siliguri Corridor, which connects the Northeast to the rest of India, makes Assam not only culturally central but strategically indispensable. “When we talk about identity, demography, and culture in Assam, we are also talking about the security of the Chicken Neck. What happens here has consequences far beyond the state,” he said.

Sarma argued that narratives diluting Assam’s indigenous civilisational identity could have long-term implications for land ownership, demographic balance, and territorial integrity in a region already facing pressure from cross-border migration. He maintained that the protection of “jati, mati, and bheti” is critical in ensuring that Assam remains stable and resilient at a time when geopolitical sensitivities around the Northeast are increasing.

While acknowledging Assam’s tradition of coexistence, the chief minister said inclusiveness should not mean erasing the historical and cultural framework shaped by the Vaishnavite movement. He added that cultural clarity is essential for safeguarding Assam’s role as the linchpin of India’s Northeast.

The remarks, delivered ahead of the Assembly elections, are expected to intensify political debate, with opposition parties likely to contest the chief minister’s framing of culture and identity. BJP leaders, however, said Sarma’s statement reflects the need to view Assam’s history, culture, and strategic geography as interconnected realities rather than isolated themes.