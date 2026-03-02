“Assam is no longer just a tea state, we are building a major industrial hub”: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, March 2, asserted that Assam is shedding its image as only a tea-producing state and is fast emerging as a diversified industrial powerhouse.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the state’s industrial footprint now stretches across sectors such as semiconductors, hydrocarbons, manufacturing and hospitality.

“You thought Assam just produces tea? Well, it does that, but today our industrial base has expanded from semiconductor to hydrocarbons, manufacturing to hospitality and beyond,” he wrote.

Highlighting the state’s growth momentum, Sarma said the “Advantage Assam” initiative is helping position Assam among India’s emerging industrial destinations. He added that the current phase marks only the beginning of a larger industrial transformation.

The government, he said, is pushing investment through policy reforms, infrastructure development and sustained investor outreach programmes aimed at accelerating economic growth.

With its strategic location in the Northeast, improved connectivity and proximity to Southeast Asian markets, Assam is increasingly attracting investor interest. The state is also prioritising skill development and employment generation to ensure that industrial expansion leads to inclusive economic progress.