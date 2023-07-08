Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 8 said that the state is poised to emerge as a hub of the carbon credits market majorly towards meeting India's Paris Agreement commitments.

He said that Assam has vast swathes of green areas including forests, agricultural land, tea garden, etc.

''With a widespread forest cover and multiple pioneering efforts to promote sustainable initiatives under HCM Dr @himantabiswa's leadership, Assam is poised to emerge as a hub of carbon credits market and contribute majorly towards meeting India's Paris agreement commitments,'' tweeted Assam Chief Minister.

With a widespread forest cover and multiple pioneering efforts to promote sustainable initiatives under HCM Dr @himantabiswa's leadership, Assam is poised to emerge as a hub of carbon credits market and contribute majorly towards meeting India's Paris agreement commitments. pic.twitter.com/Mp9psb7TLc — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) July 8, 2023

As per Sarma, Assam is undertaking multiple pioneering initiatives in this regard to establish itself as a hub of carbon markets.

''Through planned green activities, like Amrit Vriksha plantation programme, Assam can earn Green credits which can be traded,'' a tweet from Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

In another tweet, Sarma said that the Assam government has prepared a detailed road map to help farmers augment their income by being a part of India's growing furniture industry.

''Assam is blessed with fine agro-climatic conditions and an industrious workforce to succeed in large scale commercial plantations. Recently we have prepared a detailed road map to help our farmers augment their income by being a part of India's growing furniture industry,'' the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

Assam is blessed with fine agro-climatic conditions and an industrious workforce to succeed in large scale commercial plantations.



Recently we have prepared a detailed road map to help our farmers augment their income by being a part of India's growing furniture industry. pic.twitter.com/KQ3UnV383l — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 8, 2023

He said that to boost farmers' income and give a fillip to the state's economy, a push is being given to adopt commercial forestry with special emphasis on timber.

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