'Assam is proud': Himanta congratulates Padma awardees from the state

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 25 congratulated the Padma awardees from the state, saying the recognition reflected years of meaningful contribution to society across diverse fields.

In a post on X, Sarma said the honours brought pride to Assam and acknowledged work that had strengthened culture, livelihoods, arts and public life. He congratulated Haricharan Saikia, Jogesh Deuri, Pokhila Lekthepi and Nuruddin Ahmed for their services to the nation.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the posthumous conferment of the Padma Shri on former Union minister Kabindra Purkayastha, describing it as a proud moment for the state. Purkayastha was a three-time Member of Parliament from the Silchar constituency and served in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet.

Apart from his political career, he was involved in social welfare and education, including his tenure as principal of Ramakrishna Vidyapeet in the present-day Sribhumi district.

Sarma said the contributions of all the awardees continued to inspire people across Assam, underlining the importance of sustained public service and commitment to society.