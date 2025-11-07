‘Assam is proud of you’: Gaurav Gogoi condemns state’s silence on Uma Chetry’s World Cup homecoming

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply criticised the Assam government for failing to organise a proper reception for wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry following her return to Guwahati after India's historic Women's Cricket World Cup triumph.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X on November 7, the Assam MP expressed disappointment that Chetry, who hails from Bokakhat, was greeted by only a handful of media personnel, airport officials and members of Gorkha associations upon her arrival.

"Yesterday, my heart was truly saddened to see that when this young woman returned to Guwahati after winning the Women's Cricket World Cup, the Government of Assam did not organise any sort of welcome," Gogoi wrote. He suggested the homecoming should have been coordinated by the BCCI Secretary and Assam Cricket Association Chairman.

The MP accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of missing an opportunity to celebrate women in sports, alleging the CM was preoccupied with political activities in Jharkhand instead. "The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma instead of using this moment to celebrate women in sports is busy saying childish things in Jharkhand," Gogoi stated.

Acknowledging Chetry's achievements and the recognition she has received from senior Indian cricketers, Gogoi wrote: "I have seen how Smriti Mandhana has praised your work ethic and the way Harmanpreet has appreciated you."

The 24-year-old Chetry achieved a significant milestone during the World Cup campaign, becoming the first woman from Northeast India to represent the country in cricket. Head coach Amol Mazumdar confirmed this groundbreaking achievement during the team's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 6 November.

Chetry made her debut in India's final league match against Bangladesh, though the fixture was abandoned due to rain. Reflecting on the occasion, she said: "I was very happy on my debut, as playing for India is a very big thing. I wanted to win that match for the team."

During the interaction at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, the Prime Minister praised the squad's resilience after recovering from three consecutive defeats and social media criticism. The players presented Modi with a signed jersey bearing 'Namo 1', with BCCI president Mithun Manhas in attendance.

Modi encouraged the cricketers to inspire future generations, stating: "Whenever you all go home, visit your school and interact with the students and spend a day with them."

Spinner Radha Yadav emphasised the team's unity despite early setbacks: "We lost three matches, but the best part was that we were always together. We always backed each other."

Gogoi concluded his statement by affirming regional pride in Chetry's achievement, writing: "Uma, you keep working hard and achieve greater successes. Assam is proud of you."