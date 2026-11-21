Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has given a musical twist to the state’s development story, using popular Bollywood songs and Guns N’ Roses references to highlight various government initiatives and achievements.

In a post on X, Sarma said the recent Guns N’ Roses concert in Guwahati was another reason to celebrate Assam’s progress, adding, “Assam is rocking, and the best is yet to come.”

The Chief Minister shared six posters featuring popular song titles reimagined to showcase Assam’s initiatives, ranging from child welfare and anti-drug operations to youth development, industrial investment and infrastructure.

One poster inspired by Sweet Child O’ Mine featured Sarma hugging three children while wearing a gamosa, with the tagline, “Investing in the dreams of Assam’s children.”

Another, titled O Sanam... Assam ki suraksha ki kasam!, highlighted police action against drug trafficking, while Phir Se Ud Chala showcased young talent across sports, education and cultural fields.

The poster Mere Haath Mein Tera Haath Ho carried a message on action against drug traffickers, while Assam Ne Crazy Kiya Re! highlighted the proposed ₹27,000-crore Tata Electronics semiconductor investment in the state.

The final poster, Teri Ore – A More Connected Assam, Har Disha Mein!, showcased improved road connectivity through an image of a highway cutting across green hills.

Sarma had earlier welcomed Guns N’ Roses to Guwahati ahead of their November 17 concert, describing the city as the new address of ‘Paradise City’, a reference to the band’s iconic song.