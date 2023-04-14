On the special occasion of Bihu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Mega Bihu programme at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 14. Expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome, the Prime Minister said he was "delighted to be among the wonderful people of Assam."

During his speech, PM Modi recalled his previous visit to Assam during the assembly elections, where he had expressed his confidence that one day people will say "A for Assam." And today, Assam is truly becoming an A1 state, he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Bihu celebrations were a reflection of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat." He stated that this celebration inspired the country to meet the resolve of a developed India with "Sabka Prayaas." To support this sentiment, the Prime Minister inaugurated several projects for the development of the northeast and Assam, including the methanol plant of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited, the Palashbari-Sualkuchi Bridge Project, and the beautification of Asia's oldest amphitheatre, the Rang Ghar Complex.

The Prime Minister also dedicated five railway projects to the nation during the event. He laid the foundation stone for the 12.21 km long Palashbari-Sualkuchi Bridge Project across river Brahmaputra, which will be built at a cost of Rs 3,200 crore. Additionally, he inaugurated the Rs 1,603 crore methanol plant of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited and the beautification of the Rang Ghar Complex at a total cost of Rs 124 crore.

PM Modi's visit to Assam also included a roadshow in Guwahati earlier in the day. The Prime Minister was joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Mega Bihu celebrations, which showcased the vibrant culture of Assam and its people.