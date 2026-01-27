"Assam is voting for accountability, not optics": Pawan Khera slams Himanta Biswa Sarma

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday, January 26, lauded Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for what he described as steadfast solidarity with the people of the Northeast during a period of multiple crises, while launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for resorting to what he termed “diversionary tactics.”

In a post on social media platform X on January 26, Khera shared photographs of Rahul Gandhi interacting with citizens from the Northeastern states, praising the Congress leader’s “character and moral courage” for standing with the region at a time when, he alleged, the Union government remained indifferent.

Khera underscored the Congress party’s engagement with the Northeast, alleging that the BJP-RSS ecosystem has eroded peace, dignity, and cultural respect in the region. He cited the prolonged violence in Manipur, the unresolved probe related to the death of singer Zubeen Garg, and the demand for justice by the family of Angel Chakma as examples of what he described as systemic failure and neglect.

“Rahul Gandhi has stood with Manipur when it burned and the Prime Minister remained absent and silent. He has stood with the family of Zubeen Garg, still awaiting answers, and with Angel Chakma’s family, still crying out for justice,” Khera said.

The Congress leader also took direct aim at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of prioritising optics over governance. Khera alleged that the Chief Minister was relying on photo-opportunities while avoiding accountability on substantive issues affecting the state.

“It is no surprise that Himanta Biswa Sarma hides behind photo-ops. The Northeast demands peace, justice, jobs and respect for its rich and complex culture—values that the BJP-RSS ecosystem has actively destroyed,” Khera asserted.

Emphasising the political mood in the state, Khera said that voters in Assam would no longer be swayed by symbolism alone. “Assam is not voting for optics. It is voting for accountability. This explains the BJP’s diversionary tactics,” he added.

Khera’s remarks come amid a fresh political controversy after the Assam Chief Minister demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi for allegedly not wearing a traditional North Eastern ‘patka’ during the Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Congress has dismissed the issue as a deliberate attempt to deflect attention from pressing governance challenges in the region.