Journalist Khalilur Rahman Hazarika, a resident of Meteka near Sivasagar town, and his family have shown a rare harmony by donating land for the construction of a Namghar.

The Islamist journalist has donated a plot of land for the newly constructed Namghar at Meteka Green Town in Sivasagar district.

Senior journalist Khalilur Rahman Hazarika is the secretary of the Sivasagar Press Club and a social activist associated with various socio-cultural events.

The people of Meteka Seuj Nagar have expressed satisfaction over the fact that journalist Khalilur Rahman Hazarika has donated land for the construction of the Namghar.

In the land of Sankdev and Ajan Fakir, this is a classic example of harmony, unity and will remain a role model for all, says the Namghar Construction Committee.

The construction of the Namghar was formally started at Meteka Seuj Nagar on December 8. The event was attended by Khalilur Rahman Hazarika and his wife Waheeda Rehman Hazarika.

Speaking to reporters, Hazarika, a land-giver journalist, said that there was no discrimination in the name of religion in Sivasagar before, nor even now.