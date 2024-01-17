Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Dr. Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, was felicitated by Pragjyotishpur University in a programme held at the Srimanta Sankardeva International Auditorium in Guwahati to celebrate the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and to facilitate an interaction between him and students.

An internationally renowned scientist, Dr. Somanath led the team of scientists and engineers behind the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission of 2023 that helped India make history by becoming the first country to reach the moon’s south pole. In September 2023, he and his team successfully launched India’s first observation mission to the Sun, Aditya-L1.

Since the day of the programme coincided with Shilpi Divas, a lamp-lighting ceremony followed by garlanding of the image of the great artist Jyoti Prasad Agarwala formally opened the felicitation-cum-interaction programme.

Students from across schools and colleges in Assam witnessed Dr. Somanath speak on India’s bold foray into space exploration. Noting that knowledge defines power today, he said that a nation has to be powerful to become capable of giving high standards of living to its citizens. Mentioning the Artificial Intelligence Revolution, he noted that social sensitivity must not be compromised in a world shaped and driven today by AI.

Responding to a student query on motivation in times of disappointment, Dr. Somanath remarked that in being grateful for what we have and learning to work with that gratitude, we do not need additional motivation. In this connection, he also said that power of mentorship makes ISRO great.

During the programme, alongside Dr. Somanath were other dignitaries: Chancellor of Pragjyotishpur University, Prof. Pradeep Kumar Joshi; Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Smriti Kumar Sinha; the University’s Registrar, Prof. Jogesh Kakati; President of the Organising Committee, Prof. Parimal Chandra Bhattacharya; and Prof. (Dr.) Nani Gopal Mahanta, Advisor, Education, Government of Assam.