The Income Tax department on September 26 carried out a series of raids on properties belonging to Basant Khetan, the owner of Assam's renowned Kaziranga University. The raids encompassed his residence, office, and associated company locations, spanning across three key areas: Guwahati, Joypur, and Jorhat.

A ten-member team from the Income Tax department executed the operations, examining financial records and other documents at the targeted locations. Notably, during the time of the raid, it was revealed that Basant Khetan was in Italy.

While the raids were conducted, the Income Tax department has maintained strict silence regarding the motive behind the investigation. Officials have refrained from disclosing any specific details or information to the media.