The Income Tax department is conducting raid at the residence, hospital premises belonging to Dr Pramod Sharma, owner of Pratiksha Hospital.

According to sources, a team from the IT department is carrying out the raid at multiple locations across Guwahati including the residence of Dr Pramod Sharma.

Allegations of huge tax evasion have been levelled against the hospital. The hospital has been alleged of not recording its income legally.

It is a developing story, More details awaited.

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