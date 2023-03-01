A jawan of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on February 28 night committed suicide in Doom Dooma town of Tinsukia district of Assam.

The jawan, identified as Ashok Kumar of Haryana, was deployed at the Aviation Research Centre (ARC) in Doom Dooma town and shot himself with his rifle.

The exact reason behind taking this step is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the jawan's body has been brought to Tinsukia Civil Hospital for postmortem.

In another incident relating to suicide, on February 19, one jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) from Assam shot himself in Chhattisgarh.

The incident happened at the 195th battalion's headquarters in the Dantewada district.

According to the reports, the jawan passed away from bullet wounds at a hospital in Raipur.

Reports also claimed that constable Gunin Das, a member of the CRPF's 195th battalion, killed himself at his barrack in the unit with an Insas weapon.

As his coworkers responded to the gunfire, they discovered him to be gravely injured.

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