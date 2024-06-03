Aditya Bhumij, an ITI student from Purna Line in Namdang tea estate, was found brutally murdered near the McLeod Russell Company Namdang tea estate on Saturday night. His mutilated body was discovered hours after he was forcibly taken from his home by two friends, Pranjal Jyoti Sharma and Ujjal Sonowal.

The 20-year-old, who was the only son of Kartik Bhumij, had left his home around 8:00 pm on Saturday after being called by Sharma and Sonowal. When Aditya did not return, his worried family and local residents began searching for him. Tragically, his body was later found near the tea estate.

Local resident Ajay Tanti has called for immediate action from the Margherita sub-divisional administration and police to apprehend those responsible for the crime. Pranjal Jyoti Sharma and Ujjal Sonowal are currently being interrogated by Margherita police as part of the investigation.

The deceased's mother expressed her anguish, stating that Aditya was taken against his will, and the two friends fled after the incident. The community is in mourning, with a pall of gloom hanging over the Bhumij household.

Aditya's body was sent to Tinsukia for a postmortem and returned on Sunday night for the last rites. The police are working to thoroughly investigate the case and bring those involved to justice.