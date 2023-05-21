North Lakhimpur witnessed the arrival of IPS Anand Mishra as he assumed his new role as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district. With a determined approach towards combating fake currency and fake gold, Mishra expressed his commitment to continuing the drive against these illegal activities.

Having just taken charge, Mishra acknowledged the responsibility bestowed upon him and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. "I have arrived and assumed my duties. Now, it's time to work," he remarked. Recognizing the severity of the issue, he emphasized the need for immediate action.

Addressing the concerns of fake currency and drugs, Mishra assured that he would operate in accordance with the directives of higher authorities and the law. His focus would be on maintaining public interest and upholding justice. Stressing the importance of media collaboration, he acknowledged that accurate information plays a crucial role in taking swift and appropriate action.

Mishra vowed to work relentlessly against all forms of anti-social and illegal activities, particularly targeting fake currency and fake gold. "It's time for some action," he proclaimed, indicating his determination to tackle these issues head-on.

The appointment of Anand Mishra as the new SP of North Lakhimpur follows his transfer from Nagaon in 2022. Mishra, who previously served as the SP in Nagaon, was relocated in the aftermath of the Nagaon firing incident. The incident involved the unfortunate shooting of student leader Kirti Kamal Bora by local police during an anti-drug operation.