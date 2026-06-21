Assam: IWAI marks International Day of Yoga with river-based sessions across Brahmaputra

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) marked the 12th International Day of Yoga through a distinctive river-based celebration by organising yoga sessions aboard vessels sailing on the Brahmaputra across multiple locations in Assam.

At Pandu in Guwahati, IWAI officials, employees and yoga enthusiasts participated in yoga sessions onboard the tugs MPT Sukhdev and HPT B.R. Ambedkar while cruising along National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra). Participants performed the Common Yoga Protocol as part of the nationwide observance of International Day of Yoga.

Similar celebrations were conducted at Jogighopa aboard WB Saffron, while additional yoga sessions were organised onboard WB Iris and WB Tansy at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh.

The initiative brought together IWAI personnel and members of local communities, reflecting the increasing acceptance of yoga as a lifestyle practice while also highlighting the potential and scenic value of India’s inland waterways.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabin Bora, Director (I/C), Regional Office Guwahati, IWAI, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has evolved into a global movement promoting health and well-being.

He stated that, inspired by the guidance of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI was proud to celebrate International Day of Yoga in a manner that reflected its role in promoting and managing the country’s inland waterways.

Bora said conducting yoga sessions aboard vessels on the Brahmaputra symbolised harmony between human well-being and nature while reinforcing the message of building a healthy, sustainable and inclusive future.

Observed this year under the theme, ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, the celebrations emphasised the role of yoga in enhancing physical fitness, mental wellness and holistic living, while underlining the longstanding cultural connection between India’s rivers and traditional practices.