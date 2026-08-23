Assam: Jagiroad police bust suspected cattle smuggling operation, 40 cattle seized

Jagiroad Police in Assam launched an operation against the alleged illegal transportation of cattle, rescuing around 40 cattle and seizing three vehicles reportedly used to transport them.

According to police, a truck bearing registration number NL-01AE-1527 was intercepted while allegedly travelling from Amoni in Nagaon towards Guwahati. Two smaller vehicles, bearing registration numbers AS01SC6527 and AS01TC2436, were also seized during the operation.

The drivers and handymen of the vehicles, however, reportedly fled the spot before they could be apprehended.

Following the operation, police rescued around 40 cattle and subsequently shifted them to a gaushala (cattle shelter) for their care and protection.

Further investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling network and the ownership and use of the seized vehicles is expected to follow