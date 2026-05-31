Assam's Jagiroad semiconductor plant set to begin production this financial year

Assam's ambitious semiconductor manufacturing project at Jagiroad is expected to commence production within the current financial year, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced after meeting Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi on May 30.

Sharing details of the meeting, Vaishnaw said the progress of the semiconductor facility was reviewed and expressed confidence that production would begin during the ongoing financial year.

The semiconductor plant, being developed by Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, is expected to become one of India's largest semiconductor manufacturing hubs.

Vaishnaw also said that the proposed National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, aimed at training young professionals in semiconductor manufacturing technologies, is progressing well and will play a key role in developing a skilled workforce for the sector.

The Jagiroad facility is projected to manufacture up to 48 million semiconductor chips per day using advanced packaging technologies, including flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP). The chips will cater to industries such as automobiles, electric vehicles, telecommunications and consumer electronics.

The project is expected to create around 15,000 direct jobs and an additional 11,000 to 13,000 indirect employment opportunities, providing a major boost to Assam's economy and the wider Northeastern region. It is also expected to strengthen India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain by serving both domestic and international markets.

During the meeting, Sarma and Vaishnaw, who also holds the Railway portfolio, discussed several railway infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing connectivity across Assam.

The Chief Minister said discussions focused on expanding the state's railway network, including ongoing work on more than 1,300 kilometres of track expansion and the redevelopment of over 50 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The leaders also reviewed measures to improve rail connectivity, passenger amenities and freight transportation to support economic growth across Assam and the Northeast.