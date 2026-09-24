Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission project collapses into Brahmaputra River amid escalating erosion at Fakirganj

The catastrophic riverbank erosion caused by the Brahmaputra River has claimed critical infrastructure in the Dhapanpara locality of Fakirganj in Dhubri, swallowing a newly established pipe-water project under the government’s flagship Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

According to local sources, the Brahmaputra River has taken a violent turn in recent days, rapidly engulfing large swathes of residential land and agricultural fields. The ongoing erosion washed away the water supply scheme's core infrastructure, plunging it straight into the riverbed before it could serve its intended purpose of providing clean drinking water to the local community.

The loss of the Jal Jeevan Mission installation has left more than hundreds of villagers facing a severe drinking water crisis, alongside the constant fear of losing their homes to the advancing river.

Exasperated residents expressed intense frustration over the recurring destruction, alleging that despite repeated appeals to the Water Resources Department, adequate bank protection measures were not implemented in time.

Community members are urgently requesting immediate intervention from the state government to deploy temporary erosion-control measures and restore essential water services to the affected population.