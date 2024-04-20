In a recent development, Fakhruddin Ahmed, working as a Chowkidar at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, has been reported missing since April 18.

Ahmed's family has registered a missing person report at the Dispur police station, Guwahati. In a separate incident, a woman named Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong who was admitted at the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Sonitpur district of Assam, has been missing since 5 am on March 31.

Her family has also filed a report at the local police station.

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