Japanese Encephalitis outbreak has struck the Boko area, claiming the lives of two individuals, with another two fatalities under suspicion.

The Sub-Divisional Medical Officer (SDMO) of Boko, Mantu Kumar Das, confirmed the tragic deaths. Among the victims were Hari Pathak, a 58-year-old resident of Bhalukghata area, who passed away on 28th July, 2023, and Juli Das, a 35-year-old from Gamerimura Jakuapara village, whose life was lost at GMCH on 4th August, 2023.

Two more individuals, Jaharun Bibi from Jambari village under Chaygaon LAC and Arup Das from Sekhadari village, were listed as suspected cases and also lost their lives in the last month of July, as revealed by SDMO Das.

The medical officer urged the people of the Boko area to take necessary safety measures, particularly as the Japanese encephalitis virus is known to spread through mosquito bites, especially during the months of June, July, and August.

"This year, Japanese encephalitis virus outbreaks have been more rampant not only in Boko but throughout Assam," warned SDMO Mantu Kumar Das. He explained that the outbreak's severity might be linked to the farming of pigs in close proximity to residential areas. Mosquitoes, carriers of the virus, bite pigs and subsequently infect humans when they bite them.

To combat the escalating situation, SDMO Das called for the community to keep their farms at a safe distance from residential areas to minimize mosquito-human interaction.

In addition to spatial precautions, the medical officer stressed the importance of using mosquito nets while sleeping and employing incense and frankincense during evening hours as primary precautions to protect against the virus.

SDMO Mantu Kumar Das emphasized the need for public awareness about Japanese Encephalitis and encouraged anyone experiencing fever-like symptoms to seek immediate medical attention. He assured the community that the state government has provided all necessary treatments for the disease.