The Jatinga Festival 2026 will be held on November 21 and 22 in Assam's Dima Hasao district, with performances by Bollywood playback singers Kunal Ganjawala and Madhubanti Bagchi and the introduction of a new beauty pageant, ‘Wings of Jatinga’, as part of this year's celebrations.

Organised by the Dima Hasao Tour and Travel Committee, the two-day festival will feature musical performances, cultural programmes and entertainment activities aimed at attracting tourists to the hill district during the upcoming tourism season.

This year's edition will also be held at a new venue, opposite the festival's traditional location at Hayam. The organisers said the change in venue was part of efforts to give the event a new look and accommodate its expanded attractions.

Music will remain a major highlight of the festival, with Kunal Ganjawala scheduled to perform on November 21. On November 22, Madhubanti Bagchi, along with other artistes, will take the stage.

A new addition to this year's festival will be the ‘Wings of Jatinga’ beauty pageant. The initiative is aimed at providing young women from the region with a platform to showcase their talents and abilities, while promoting confidence and women's empowerment.

The organisers have also highlighted improved road connectivity to facilitate the movement of tourists and visitors. Travellers can reach Silchar from Guwahati by air in approximately 35 minutes, followed by a road journey of around one-and-a-half hours to the festival venue.

The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council is also planning to introduce additional bus services to improve transport facilities for visitors attending the event.

The festival is expected to provide a boost to tourism in Dima Hasao by bringing visitors to the district and offering them an opportunity to experience its natural landscapes, cultural traditions and local hospitality.

With prominent musical performers, a new venue and the introduction of the ‘Wings of Jatinga’ pageant, the organisers are looking to expand the festival's appeal and position it as a major attraction in the region's tourism calendar.