Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi on August 25 challenged the state government to highlight the achievements of the first cabinet meeting under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and put it on a notice board.

Further, the AJP claimed that there is no significance of the 100th state cabinet meeting.

Criticizing the state government for holding the 100th cabinet meeting, Lurinjyoti claimed the government would fail to stand on its own decisions taken at the very first meeting.

"I would like the government to showcase if the cabinet decisions taken on the very first meeting were 100 per cent implemented on its 100th meeting," the AJP leader said.



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Addressing a press conference, Assam Jatiya Parishad president Lurinjyoti Gogoi also highlighted the negative impact of the National Pension Scheme (NPS).

"After the implementation of the National Pension Scheme (NPS) there has been a negative impact on the state employees and the scheme to be diverted to be pro-corporate scheme," said the AJP leader.

Citing the Constitution India, the AJP leader claimed that the pension is the right of a government employee.

Slamming the BJP government, Gogoi stated that there are states in India ruled by the Congress government or be it Trinamool Congress which are following the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) but the saffron is the one who has been campaigning for the NPS which goes back to the days of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The AJP leader also claimed that the Union Finance Ministry as per the direction of PM Modi notified the state of Assam in 2019 about the NPS and sought the state government to take appropriate action in this regard.

"The letter from the Centre suggested that the Assam government take necessary action either to implement the NPS or go with the OPS, however, the state government stated that the state has been following the Central government guidelines," he added.

The state government has been spending crores of money on different schemes but is unable to take care of the state employees who have given blood and sweat serving the state for 30 years, claimed the AJP leader.

Levelling allegations and massive corruption in the agricultural department, the AJP leader claimed that the state government had procured guava saplings which cost around Rs 18 was bought at Rs 400.