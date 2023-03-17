The opposition party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent scandal surrounding the leak of class 10 state board examination papers. In a letter to the Prime Minister, AJP demanded the removal of SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) chairman Ramesh Chand Jain and called for a judicial probe into the matter.

AJP President Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that the mismanagement, paper leak, and postponement of the examinations at the last minute have disturbed the minds and intellect of the innocent students, which will affect their future prospects. The letter further alleged that the Assam government has failed to provide quality primary and secondary education, which is one of the most basic responsibilities of the administration.

The AJP accused the SEBA chairman of holding the position for seven years in a row despite several failures in the past. The party also alleged that the chief minister and education minister have protected the chairman and others involved in the scandal, including the officer-in-charges of the police stations. The opposition party demanded that the chief minister and education minister take responsibility for the paper leak and initiate high-level judicial enquiry against the SEBA.

In addition to the paper leak, AJP also accused the SEBA of conspiring against the Assamese language by eliminating the subject much against the will of the people of Assam and against the stated principles of the Government of India.

On March 16 night, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Assamese paper had been leaked, and the SEBA cancelled the test and rescheduled it for April 1. Earlier, the General Science question paper of the class 10 exam was leaked on March 12 night, and the exam scheduled for the next day was cancelled thereafter.

The AJP's demand for a judicial probe and removal of the SEBA chairman without any further delay will hopefully bring justice to the innocent students affected by this scandal.