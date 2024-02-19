Assam Jatiya Parishad leader Dulu Ahmed has demanded an enquiry against Congress leader Rakibul Hussain blaming him for the exit of several Congress MLAs and the apparent downfall of the party in the state.

Taking to platform X, Dulu Ahmed further released a list of names including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with 26 other MLAs from congress who has become victim of Rakibul Hussain's dirty politics within the party.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad leader further claimed that Rakibul Hussain is a good friend of CM Sarma and hence the state government took no action against cases pertaining to Hussain.

Hoping for a neutral enquiry against Hussain, Dulu Ahmed quipped that if no action is taken right now, there will be nothing left of Congress in the state of Assam.

"Dear Rahul Gandhi ji, Kharge ji,KC Venugopal ji & Priyanka ji

Many senior & upcoming youth Junior Congress leaders in Assam are leaving the Congress party and joining other parties.The Main Reason is one & Only Rakibul Hussain,Rakibul is a good friend of the Chief Minister of Assam for whom the government has not done anything about many cases of Rakibul Hussain. You just do a inquiry against Raki and you will know everything. Otherwise there will come a time when there will be nothing called Congress in Assam.I hope you will take a neutral inquiry against MLA Rakibul Hussain" wrote Dulu Ahmed on X.

Additionally, Dulu Ahmed shared a list of leaders who joined BJP after quitting Congress, blaming Rakibul Hussain behind the exit of the MLAs.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad leader also shared another list consisting of names claiming that they might jump the ship and join BJP. The names include, Pradyut Bordoloi, Abdul Khaleque, Rani Narah, Madhav Rajbongshi, Ramen Borthakur, Juber Anam, Bobita Sharma, Wajed Ali Chowdhury, Abdul Hanif, Mira Borthakur.

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