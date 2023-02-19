Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on February 19 spoke out against the rampant illegal coal mining taking place in the state, which he claims is responsible for the mysterious disappearance of Pranjal Moran. Gogoi lamented the lack of security for those working in the coal mining sector and accused the government of covering up the illegal activities.

Gogoi visited the house of Pranjal Maran and expressed his condolences to the family. He also held discussions with the public and urged the editor and owners of news groups to publish detailed news about illegal coal mining and related incidents.

The President has written to the Central Government, The National Human Rights Commission and the National Green Tribunal, urging them to take action to stop illegal coal mining and protect the biodiversity of the region.

Gogoi's stand against the illegal coal mafia and the alleged government cover-up has garnered significant attention in the Tinsukia district, and has sparked discussions about the need for stricter regulations on the coal industry.

"We have been saying and claiming from the very beginning that whoever works in the coal mining sector does not have security of life," said Gogoi. "The disappearance of Pranjal Moran is related to illegal coal mining. Even if the names of those involved have been disclosed, the government has done nothing and taken no action against them."

Gogoi went on to name people such as B Ganesh, Govind Chetry, and Sunil Gurung as being involved in illegal coal mining activities, and accused the government of intentionally hiding the truth about Moran's disappearance.

"We demand that the government should stop illegal coal mining immediately and that Coal India Limited should stop illegal coal mining in the state," said Gogoi. "The family of Pranjal Moran deserves to know where his body is, and if he has died, they should receive compensation. We have even sent letters to PM Modi, National Human Rights, and National Green Tribunal to intervene."

Gogoi's demands come after three people died in illegal coal mining facilities on September 18, 2022. Despite some media coverage, Gogoi claims that the issue of illegal coal mining is being ignored by many media outlets.

The mysterious disappearance of Pranjal Moran and the wider issue of illegal coal mining in Assam has sparked public outrage and protests. As the government faces mounting pressure to take action, it remains to be seen whether they will heed the demands of Assam Jatiya Parishad and others calling for an end to the illegal activities.