Reacting to the Assam government's decision to repeal the Prohibition of Marriage Registration Act, 2012, commonly referred to as the Muslim Marriage Act, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, leader of the All Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has expressed strong reservations.



Gogoi argues that the government's unilateral move undermines social customs, religious beliefs, and public sentiments, potentially leading to social unrest.

"The government should not make unilateral decisions on any issue involving social custom, religious beliefs, and public sentiments. The views of the scholars of the communities concerned need to be sought in these matters. We have seen the BJP government playing politics on the issue of Muslim marriage registration. With the input of community stakeholders, no one would probably object to unanimously taking a decision regarding the Muslim marriage act. However, instead of doing that, creating a political issue to provoke a community by teasing their sentiment is likely to cause social unrest. The government should refrain from attempting to create such unrest, says Lurinjyoti Gogoi, AJP leader on Assam government's decision over Muslim Marriage Act repeal.

The government's decision to repeal the Muslim Marriage Act has invited strong reactions from the Muslim community as well as the Opposition.

The Assam cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took the decision to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935, as announced by cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

This decision was made after their weekly cabinet meeting in Guwahati. Consequently, Muslim marriages and divorces will now be governed by the Special Marriages Act. Prior to this, 94 Muslim marriage registrars were operating under the previous act. The responsibility for these marriages has now been transferred to District Commissioners or District Registrars.

Mallabaruah further stated that Muslim marriages and divorces will no longer be registered under the repealed act. The 94 previously functioning marriage registrars will now be under the jurisdiction of District Commissioners or district registrars. Additionally, the Assam government will provide a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of these registrars.

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