Assam Jatiya Parishad urges PM to honour Zubeen Garg with nation’s top civilian award

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has appealed to the Prime Minister of India, seeking a posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna on late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg.

In a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office, the party described Garg as “not only the heartbeat of Assam but also a priceless cultural asset for the entire nation.” The memorandum emphasized that his contributions went far beyond Assam, as his artistry enriched India’s diverse musical and cultural heritage.

The AJP underlined Garg’s versatility as a singer, composer, actor, and cultural ambassador. With a career spanning decades, he performed over 34,000 songs in 40 different languages and communities, a feat that made him an artist of extraordinary range and influence.

“Zubeen Garg’s unmatched voice and his unparalleled body of work continue to inspire millions and bring pride to India on the global stage. Considering his monumental contributions to music, culture, and national unity, we sincerely request the Government of India to honour him with the Bharat Ratna,” the memorandum stated.