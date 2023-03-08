In another bizarre accident, a JCB driver, who was working at Dokmoka, lost his life after mountain stones fell on him in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

The deceased has been identified as Ahad Ali.

According to reports, the man was struck by the huge stone while he went underground for digging in the mountains as when the incident occurred, local soil mining operations were underway.

However, the body of Ahad has not been recovered yet and an investigation is in progress.

In another unfortunate accident, a biker was killed after being struck by a speeding truck in Guwahati's Six Mile area in January.

According to reports, the victim was travelling from the 7th mile towards Jalukbari when he was struck by the speeding truck and subsequently crushed under it.

Amal Baruah, a city resident of Dharapur, was named as the deceased.

Jalukbari police arrived on the site after the event and recovered the body for a postmortem.

It wasn't revealed whether the truck's driver had been arrested or not.