Due to the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, the Jeep Safari in Kohora range will be closed from March 7 to 9 (Forenoon). In addition, the Elephant Safari in the same range will be closed from March 8 to 9, 2024.

However, the Jeep Safari and Elephant Ride in other ranges will continue as usual, according to a notification from the park authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the UNESCO world heritage site Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve for the first time on March 8, 2024.

He will arrive in Kaziranga on the evening of March 8 and stay overnight at the Police Guest House. The next day, he will explore the Kohora Range in the National Park. This maiden visit of the prime minister to the UNESCO world heritage site has excited the state government and the forest department.

Last Tuesday, Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav, and other senior officials visited potential sites for the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga.

State Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary announced that the Prime Minister will visit Kaziranga National Park on March 9. The minister informed that a jeep safari and an elephant safari have been arranged for the Prime Minister's visit.

A meeting with the Kaziranga forest department was held to discuss security concerns and finalize all necessary preparations. The minister also stated that the Prime Minister's visit would enhance the global significance of the World Heritage Site. After visiting Kaziranga, the Prime Minister will proceed to Arunachal Pradesh, as per the minister's statement.

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