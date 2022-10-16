The Jeep Safari Organisation October 16 protested in Kaziranga National Park over the online booking system implemented by the park’s administration.

The protest was staged by members of the Jeep Safari Association as the online booking system of Entry Pass was not fully functional following which domestic and foreign tourists, who arrived in Kaziranga for jeep-safari in the morning, had to bear the brunt of the protest.

Citing the protest taken out by the jeep safari association members, a group of tourists did not visit Kaziranga and went back. Various tourists from the state as well as many tourists from outside the state expressed dissatisfaction.

“Why we had to pay the price due to the misunderstanding between the forest department and the jeep safari association members. Who will compensate for this?” said one of the tourists who went back without visiting the national park.

Forest division authority of Kaziranga National Park Ramesh Kumar Gogoi reached the spot after jeep safari members protested over the discrepancies in the entry pass online system and sat down with the members of the association.

The Jeep Safari Association has requested that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma intervene into the issue of limited tourist entry that the forest department wants by making the online booking system free.

On the other hand, the tourists who are in trouble due to the protest will be provided with a jeep safari again, as assured by the Kaziranga national park authorities.

Meanwhile, forest divisional officer Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said the entire online process was not completed and the situation was due to internet malfunctioning and the matter had already been resolved in discussions with the Jeep Safari Association.

Meanwhile, a group of Russian tourists, who had to refrain from safari due to the whole incident, were arranged by the forest department on its own initiative.

It is to be noted that the forest department has started online booking for safaris in Kaziranga from October 15.

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